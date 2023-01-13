ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About Lisa Hochstein's Messy Divorce From Lenny Hochstein: Feud Over Finances, Hot Mic Moment and More

By Sara Donnellan
 3 days ago
Calling it quits. Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and husband Lenny Hochstein announced their split in May 2022 — but going public was only the beginning of their messy divorce proceedings.

Lenny confirmed the breakup shortly after the plastic surgeon was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa in Miami.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he said in a May 2022 statement to Us . “It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced . This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The exes tied the knot in October 2009 before welcoming son Logan and daughter Elle in July 2015 and September 2019, respectively. In November 2022, Lisa claimed that she was unable to purchase necessities for her children after being cut off financially from Lenny amid their contentious split .

In legal documents obtained by Us, the Bravolebrity alleged that she had been trying to “buy diapers and food,” when her payment was rejected, accusing her estranged husband of not transferring money onto his American Express card for several months.

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” the documents claimed. “[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?”

Lenny, for his part, has refuted the allegations. In a subsequent filing obtained by Us , the Russia native argued that Lisa has made “monotonous and repetitive requests” for “excessive temporary support” while he supports the family.

Despite the hostility between the exes, Lenny is focusing on his children .

“I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of ,” he told Us in January 2023. “They are my priority and my everything. Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”

The duo’s divorce is playing out on season 5 of RHOM , which premiered in December 2022. Lisa told Us at BravoCon two months prior that she wasn’t looking forward to reliving the events on television.

“I’m dreading it ’cause I wasn’t expecting it, and I was a mess. Like, I couldn’t control my emotions ,” the reality TV personality said in October 2022. “When the viewers tune in, they will see [that] I was just … I wasn’t myself. Nobody recognized me. I didn’t recognize me.”

Scroll through for everything to know about Lisa and Lenny’s divorce:

