vermontbiz.com
Former State Senator Corey Parent to join Leonine Public Affairs
Vermont Business Magazine Leonine Public Affairs (LPA) announced today that former State Senator Corey Parent has joined their team as Director of Business and Municipal Affairs. Parent’s consulting firm Forty-Four Seven Strategies has merged with LPA, expanding their scope of services to include municipal and business consulting. “We’re thrilled...
vermontbiz.com
Gifford welcomes new director of Strode Independent Living
Erin Barry-Fenton, former administrator at the Loretto Home in Rutland, has joined Gifford Health Care(link is external) as its new director of Strode Independent Living, a 49-unit apartment complex for seniors 62 and older at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community in Randolph Center. The new position marks a return to...
Colchester Sun
Essex Westford School District's early Wednesday release: Wasteful or worth it?
ESSE WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Every Wednesday, students in EWSD are released one hour early. This totals 38 hours of student learning that is reallocated to professional learning communities (PLCs) per year or, in other words, five and a half school days. In the 2018-2019 school year, EWSD introduced...
ACLU-VT points to ‘troubling pattern’ in denials of access to public spaces and civil forums
ACLU-VT most recently filed a lawsuit on Jan. 10 on behalf of Andrew Cappello against the city of Newport, which barred him from city property for a year. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT points to ‘troubling pattern’ in denials of access to public spaces and civil forums.
Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money
The rural infrastructure assistance program would provide $3 million for towns to get help applying for federal aid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money.
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
Sticky Brand expands into new South Burlington location
After three years of incredible growth, the sticker production company will transition into a larger facility. Vermont Business Magazine Sticky Brand - a Burlington company specializing in custom-made stickers, decals, and magnets - has made their second move in just three years into a larger facility. The brand has experienced explosive growth since founder Nick D’agostino partnered with CEO Michael Rist in 2019.
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Burlington church gets official demolition permit
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review board officially signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception this week. Channel 3′s Kiana Burks spoke with those for and against the demolition about the building’s next steps. The ruling was bad news for preservationists...
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
vermontbiz.com
Killington World Cup ski races will return in 2023
One of the World’s Most Attended Women’s FIS Ski World Cup Races Will Highlight Heroic Initiative for 2nd Year. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest ski and snowboard resort in Eastern North America, announced today that the Stifel Killington Cup will return to Killington Resort in Vermont for the seventh time in 2023. The race features the fastest female alpine ski racers in the world vying for the prestigious Killington Cup. Part of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup Circuit, the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World. This year’s return will again feature the “Heroic” initiative for the second year in a row, a program designed to empower and create opportunities for women in the ski industry.
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices up slightly to $3.41
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week to $3.41 per gallon. They've fallen 6 cents/g in the last month and are 6 cents/g higher than this time last year. The cheapest station was in Brattleboro at $2.99/g and the most expensive was in Northfield at $3.59.
newportdispatch.com
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge
A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
montpelierbridge.org
Arrest at Berlin Mall Follows Alleged Kidnapping of Truck Driver
Around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, Berlin police received a call for help from the Berlin Mall, Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand said in an interview. The alleged incident began in southern Vermont, Pontbriand said. A Berlin Police Department press release stated that 37-year-old Barry Perez of Hartford, Connecticut allegedly “brandished a fire arm (sic) at a tractor trailer operator who had stopped at the scene of a motor vehicle rollover to check on the status of the operator of the box truck on Interstate 89.”
