One of the World’s Most Attended Women’s FIS Ski World Cup Races Will Highlight Heroic Initiative for 2nd Year. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest ski and snowboard resort in Eastern North America, announced today that the Stifel Killington Cup will return to Killington Resort in Vermont for the seventh time in 2023. The race features the fastest female alpine ski racers in the world vying for the prestigious Killington Cup. Part of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup Circuit, the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World. This year’s return will again feature the “Heroic” initiative for the second year in a row, a program designed to empower and create opportunities for women in the ski industry.

KILLINGTON, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO