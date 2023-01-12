ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Chute, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisfarmer.com

Dairy herd numbers continue to slide downward

As expected, dairy herd numbers in Wisconsin declined in 2022 as they have every year since the 1930's. The loss of 417 herds during the year led to a current total of 6,116, down from the 6,533 of a year ago, was about as expected. Some years ago I wrote:...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

10 Interesting Wisconsin Books: Hiking, Ghost Stories, History, Day Trips

We’ve rounded up 10 interesting Wisconsin books. We’re a Wisconsin news site, and we like to promote our state and help Wisconsin authors. Any purchases through the links below also help fund our news content at Wisconsin Right Now. We also round up promo codes for our readers. You can see our latest promo code story here.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

'Urban' no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as 'rural'

More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents 190 cities and 415 villages. During an appearance Friday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Deschane said it might take a while to learn if access to federal funding or services will be affected.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

High prices, end of FoodShare program could pinch food pantries

You may see more people rely on food pantries in the coming weeks. Last month, the United States Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, ending a federal program that provided extra benefits to households enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program. That means some families will have at least $95 less to spend on certain groceries. An estimated 700,000 Wisconsinites could be affected by the change. The program had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. With food prices still up over 13 percent from last year, many residents are turning to food pantries to fill the gap. The Washington Island Food Pantry has seen an uptick in usage, especially among seasonal workers living in the town during the off-season. Ashley Madson from Feed my People Door County in Sturgeon Bay expects to see new faces in addition to their usuals.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy