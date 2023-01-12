Rich travelers will have to pay more to fly if the aviation industry is to transition to greener fuels, the boss of one of the world's biggest airports said Tuesday. Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos hosted by CNN's Richard Quest, Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said that wealthy individuals and companies should pay extra to fly with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in order to bring the costs down for everyone else, particularly people in developing countries.

