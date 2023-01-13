Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident. According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N...
WRAL
16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
columbuscountynews.com
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was...
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
wcti12.com
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach found safe, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
foxwilmington.com
Pender Co. board to consider changes to outdoor sheltering, tethering rules for pets
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider changes Tuesday to the county’s animal control ordinance. The proposed changes focus on requirements for pets living outside and those that are tethered. The changes would include the following minimum outdoor standards for pets:
WECT
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
