Miley Cyrus Buys Herself 'Flowers' & Has The Ultimate Self-Care Day

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After a two-year wait, Miley Cyrus is back with new music . Her latest single "Flowers," dropped on Thursday evening (January 12th) and is the first taste of what her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation will sound like.

The song's premiere came with a music video which featured Miley taking a self-care day. While the song's theme is fiery— "I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't/ wanna lie/ Started to cry but then remembered I/... Can love me better,"– Miley's vocals drape like silk over the relaxing melody.

Upon realizing that she can give herself everything she wants, Miley takes a day for herself which includes a relaxing swim, lounging by the pool, yoga, a work-out session, a steamy shower, and dancing around her lavish home in a black suit and wet hair.

Even before the song dropped, fans already had theories about what, more specifically who , the song was about based on short teasers Miley shared during her Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton . One fan on Twitter (@OCHannahMontana) dug up a 2019 red-carpet interview of the former couple which shows Miley having fun and jokingly bending over to dance on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth who wasn't too happy about the silly outburst and immediately told her to cut it out.

The tweet put that short clip next to Miley's recent teaser which shows her dancing in a similar way & fans were convinced it's a sign "Flowers" is directly calling out her short-lived relationship with Liam. In addition, fans noticed that the song will be released officially on January 13th, which happens to be his birthday.

Endless Summer Vacation drops on March 10th. In addition to Miley, check out the other highly anticipated albums of 2023 .

Comments / 3

