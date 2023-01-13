ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Escaped Webster Co. inmate found and arrested

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the missing Webster County Detention Center inmate has been found and arrested by Morganfield Police. Troopers had previously said that around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail. According to the jail website, Harper was arrested in...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Police Need Help Identifying Suspect

Evansville Police are looking for a man that stole a trailer that belonged to Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road. It was taken while the owners were in Florida. Over 50 tubs of merchandise were inside the trailer ready to go to their non-profit Petunia’s Resale for Rescue on North First Avenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Murbarger murder retrial request denied

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man convicted of the murder of Megan Nichols has been denied a request for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was sentenced back in October for the 2014 murder of 15 year old Megan Nichols in Fairfield Illinois. He requested a new trial and the motion...
FAIRFIELD, IL
14news.com

EFD: Attic fire on Bell Ave. displaces two adults and one child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says the responded to a fire on Bell Avenue Monday evening. According to a press release, a small fire was found in the attic of the home after an occupant called 911 saying they smelled smoke. Officials with EFD say the fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations. Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
HENDERSON, KY
MyWabashValley.com

Two arrested after separate shooting incidents

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Tip Leads To Drug Bust

Several law enforcement agencies in Henderson executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 9th Place on Saturday. The warrant was a result of information obtained regarding the latest overdoses. Since January 1, Henderson has had 10 overdoses with at least half of those fatalities. During the search detectives...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy