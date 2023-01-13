Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
pocketnow.com
The Best of CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For another year running, the CES show floor was ripe with technological advancements, concepts, and other ready-for-market hardware. With eye-catching announcements like Afeela, monitors with unique aspect ratios, and the usual slew of developments involving laptops, TVs, and other home entertainment equipment, the trade show had everything.
techaiapp.com
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
KGET 17
Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
makeuseof.com
8 Tech Trends to Expect in 2023, According to CES
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With CES 2023 over, it's time to dig deeper into trends and topics on show at the world's largest tech event, covering everything from wellness to home appliances, smart tech, healthcare, EVs, and much more.
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
The best Wi-Fi range extenders of 2023
We tested seven of the best wi-fi range extenders to find the best solutions for anyone trying to get better coverage from their existing Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 routers in eery part of their homes.
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Phone Arena
Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
Wi-Fi 7 is Coming: Here’s What You Need to Know
Wi-Fi 6 just came out a few years ago, but Wi-Fi 7 is here to boost performance and network reliability.
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series battery life: What to expect?
Samsung's upcoming flagships pack some welcome and unexpected improvements. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for early February, we expect Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones to launch imminently. As with previous generations, the South Korean giant will launch three devices this year, each competing in a different price class.
Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro with faster Wi-Fi 6E appears in regulatory database
Apple is widely expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year. The 2023 refresh will be mild compared to the 2021 Pro laptops, as Apple won’t alter the overall design. The new MacBook Pro’s main upgrade concerns performance, as the new laptops will rock Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. But there might be various other minor upgrades that could improve the 2023 MacBook Pro experience.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
game-news24.com
Keychron adds wireless to his awesome Q-Series boards
Kechrons Q-Series keyboards are amazingly good in the price, not just in the case of themselves, but also in the cost versus the super-premium design. My first problem is the power of wireless devices. Keychron today addresses the problem with the Q1 Pro. Keychron has been making wireless boards for...
Comments / 0