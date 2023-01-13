ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Bay Area teen prodigy Tyler Gordon paints MLK

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area art prodigy Tyler Gordon painted a portrait of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday and shared his creative process with a timelapse video. “The dream still continues, and we fight for those who came before us. Happy Birthday Martin Luther King Jr. We'll keep dreaming until love and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'

A San Francisco committee is proposing giving $5 million, opportunities for tax credits, and debt forgiveness to all longtime black residents as part of reparation efforts for decades of racism and "systemic oppression." The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a 60-page draft detailing reparations plans and requirements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco

San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water

SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Parade Planned to Honor Historic Pinole Valley High School Football Season

A parade is being planned to celebrate the Pinole Valley High School football team’s historic championship season, Principal Kibby Kleiman said. School officials are considering holding the parade on Feb. 4, 2023, although an official date has not yet been confirmed. The parade will start at the Pinole Valley...
PINOLE, CA
The Almanac Online

Santa Clara gets second location of Oakland shawarma restaurant named among top new eateries in the country

The chicken wrap from Shawarmaji. (Photo by Julia Brown) Shawarmaji, a popular Oakland-based shawarma restaurant offering Jordan-style street food, recently opened its second location in Santa Clara. The original restaurant drew buzz when it was named to Esquire's top 40 new restaurants in America in 2021. "It is insanely delicious,"...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Oakland Chinatown To Host Its First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades

After waves of high-profile crimes against Asians in recent years, Oakland’s Chinatown hopes to bring back some positivity in the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year parade. The Jan. 29 procession will be the city’s first in decades. The parade will start at 11 a.m. with...
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF ambulance stolen, recovered in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening, SFFD said on Facebook. The suspect who stole the vehicle later led California Highway Patrol on a chase, and it was eventually found abandoned in Oakland. The vehicle was stolen while SFFD was responding to a medical emergency […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
OAKLAND, CA

