How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?Edy Zoo
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bay Area teen prodigy Tyler Gordon paints MLK
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area art prodigy Tyler Gordon painted a portrait of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday and shared his creative process with a timelapse video. “The dream still continues, and we fight for those who came before us. Happy Birthday Martin Luther King Jr. We'll keep dreaming until love and […]
SF art gallery owner apologizes hours after forum held condemning him for spraying unhoused person
Religious and community leaders from across San Francisco are discussing an ugly incident caught on video, showing an unhoused person being hosed down by a frustrated business owner.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'
A San Francisco committee is proposing giving $5 million, opportunities for tax credits, and debt forgiveness to all longtime black residents as part of reparation efforts for decades of racism and "systemic oppression." The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a 60-page draft detailing reparations plans and requirements...
sfstandard.com
How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco
San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
KRON4
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
postnewsgroup.com
Parade Planned to Honor Historic Pinole Valley High School Football Season
A parade is being planned to celebrate the Pinole Valley High School football team’s historic championship season, Principal Kibby Kleiman said. School officials are considering holding the parade on Feb. 4, 2023, although an official date has not yet been confirmed. The parade will start at the Pinole Valley...
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
The Almanac Online
Santa Clara gets second location of Oakland shawarma restaurant named among top new eateries in the country
The chicken wrap from Shawarmaji. (Photo by Julia Brown) Shawarmaji, a popular Oakland-based shawarma restaurant offering Jordan-style street food, recently opened its second location in Santa Clara. The original restaurant drew buzz when it was named to Esquire's top 40 new restaurants in America in 2021. "It is insanely delicious,"...
Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new Oscar shortlisted documentary
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new documentary about Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin chronicles his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks. "38 at the Garden" Director Frank Chi and Producer Samir Hernandez joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin on set to discuss.
sfstandard.com
Oakland Chinatown To Host Its First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades
After waves of high-profile crimes against Asians in recent years, Oakland’s Chinatown hopes to bring back some positivity in the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year parade. The Jan. 29 procession will be the city’s first in decades. The parade will start at 11 a.m. with...
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Stark Reality Restaurants Is Debuting a New Concept in Santa Rosa
The name listed is Augie's and it will debut at 535 4th Street, neighboring establishments like Fourth Street Deli, La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, and Sunny's Boba & More.
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery
Stunning video shows the moment a robbery suspect broke into a woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
travelnoire.com
San Francisco's Food Scene Is Incredible; Here Are 5 Restaurants To Hit Up When In The Golden City
If you haven’t experienced the culinary scene in San Francisco, 2023 is your year to do so. The city boasts everything from budget-friendly eateries to Michelin-star restaurants. Choosing which restaurants to visit in The Golden City can be overwhelming, but we’ve got you. Here are our five favorite...
SF ambulance stolen, recovered in Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening, SFFD said on Facebook. The suspect who stole the vehicle later led California Highway Patrol on a chase, and it was eventually found abandoned in Oakland. The vehicle was stolen while SFFD was responding to a medical emergency […]
postnewsgroup.com
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Comments / 1