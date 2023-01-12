Read full article on original website
January 16th, 2023
Long Island Morning Edition is back after a break for the holiday season. Forum is held to discuss how to best spend money made from Community Housing Fund; Peter Van Scoyoc will not be seeking reelection; Mayor Jesse Warren at odds with many fellow Southampton Village board members; fears over Covid boosters causing strokes not founded on scientific research; NYS Legislature’s LIPA commission to hold public hearing on Friday, January 20th at 11am; Hochul puts bail reform law improvement at top of agenda.
