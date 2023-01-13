Read full article on original website
Avison Young lists Manhattan Historic Front Street Portfolio for $87 million
Avison Young has been exclusively retained to sell the Historic Front Street portfolio for $87 million. The portfolio spans 143,177-square-feet (sf) and consists of seven mixed-use elevator properties on Front Street between Peck Slip and Beekman Street in the South Street Seaport neighborhood of Manhattan. The seller, a joint venture...
ATCO Welcomes New Fast Casual Concept by Red Poke At 630 Third Avenue
ATCO Properties & Management announced that it has finalized a 10.5-year, 1,787-square-foot lease for Ongi Korean grill, a new concept by Red Poke, at 630 Third Avenue, a 252,000-square-foot office tower located steps from Grand Central Terminal in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Ongi, a healthy fast casual restaurant will...
Frette Leases 1,570 SF at 806 Madison in Manhattan
Rose Associates, the New York-based multifamily real estate developer and manager, has announced that Frette recently signed a 1,570-square-foot, 10-year lease at 806 Madison Avenue in New York City. The Rose-managed space is at street level and located on the southwest corner of 68th Street and Madison Avenue. Christian Stanton,...
HPD Selects Plans and Partners for 238-Unit Wellness and Healing-Focused Affordable Housing Development
The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) selected “The Steps at Saratoga” proposal from RiseBoro, IMPACCT Brooklyn, and Urbane Development to build new affordable housing for seniors and low-income families and advance food justice and wellness on a vacant lot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The project aims to be the first development in NYC to build a community-owned local network plant, providing more affordable internet access to residents and local businesses.
Private equity firm expands, relocates to iconic 101 Park Ave. office tower
JLL has arranged an 18,000-square-foot lease for growing private equity firm Incline Equity Partners at 101 Park Ave., the iconic 49-story office tower located at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Incline Equity Partners will nearly double its footprint in a relocation from 505 Fifth...
Record number of $100-plus leases signed in 2022 as tenants seek premium space
JLL has released its 2022 Year-End Recap, which reveals that tenants signed a record 190 $100-plus starting rent leases, representing a total of 6.1 million square feet of space in Manhattan throughout the year. This leasing volume is double 2021’s record three million square feet of premium-rent leasing. Notably,...
NYCHA and Partners Begin $137.6 Million PACT Modernization Project at Audubon Houses, Bethune Gardens, and Marshall Plaza in Upper Manhattan
On Tuesday, January 10, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) closed on the financing of the latest Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) transaction to fund comprehensive renovations for 862 residents living across 557 apartments at Audubon Houses, Bethune Gardens, and Marshall Plaza. The infusion of capital funding will enable the PACT partner team of Dantes Partners, Apex Building Group, Pyramid ETC Companies, and Faria Management to begin the work of fully rehabilitating the three campuses located in the Washington Heights and Sugar Hill sections of Upper Manhattan – which were built in 1962, 1967, and 1986 respectively. The non-profit community organization Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC) will provide on-site services and community programming for all developments. Residents will receive fully renovated apartments with new interior doors, windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, and baths; building interior and exterior grounds improvements; new energy-efficient windows; new trash compactors; and new security cameras to increase tenant safety. The three developments will also receive significant infrastructure upgrades, including the modernization of elevator systems, new trash compactors, new laundry rooms, updated community rooms, new lighting and electrical panels, and additional building interior improvements such as the addition of more natural light throughout the space and renovation of the mailbox area. Construction will take place at the three NYCHA campuses over the next three years.
Avison Young releases Q4 2022 Manhattan Office Report
Avison Young today released its Fourth Quarter 2022 Office Market Report for Manhattan. Key takeaways from the report include a +15.5% increase in leasing activity from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, an 18.6% overall availability rate (20 basis points higher than Q3 2022 and reaching record levels), and a trend upwards of return-to-office rates, which currently sit at 55.7% vs. December 2019.
