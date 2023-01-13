On Tuesday, January 10, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) closed on the financing of the latest Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) transaction to fund comprehensive renovations for 862 residents living across 557 apartments at Audubon Houses, Bethune Gardens, and Marshall Plaza. The infusion of capital funding will enable the PACT partner team of Dantes Partners, Apex Building Group, Pyramid ETC Companies, and Faria Management to begin the work of fully rehabilitating the three campuses located in the Washington Heights and Sugar Hill sections of Upper Manhattan – which were built in 1962, 1967, and 1986 respectively. The non-profit community organization Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC) will provide on-site services and community programming for all developments. Residents will receive fully renovated apartments with new interior doors, windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, and baths; building interior and exterior grounds improvements; new energy-efficient windows; new trash compactors; and new security cameras to increase tenant safety. The three developments will also receive significant infrastructure upgrades, including the modernization of elevator systems, new trash compactors, new laundry rooms, updated community rooms, new lighting and electrical panels, and additional building interior improvements such as the addition of more natural light throughout the space and renovation of the mailbox area. Construction will take place at the three NYCHA campuses over the next three years.

