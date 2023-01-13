Bert Borgmann, former CHSAA assistant commissioner, dies

By Steve Smith

When former Colorado High School Activities Association assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann died Jan. 9, Skyview girls basketball coach Chris Kemm summed up the feelings of many who are involved in high-school athletics in Colorado.

"Nooooo. Not another friend and one of the good guys," Kemm tweeted. "My heart hurts. Bert helped me elevate my voice for high-school basketball in Colorado."

"Shocked and saddened by the passing of retired CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann," tweeted Cherry Creek High Schol Athletic Director Jason Wilkins. "Bert was a big deal and really good for kids. He advanced Colorado and put his soul into his work. Bert helped me out a great number of times. He is a legend in Colorado high-school sports"

Borgmann, who spent 33 years with CHSAA before retiring in 2021, died of complications from recent surgery. He was 67. His son,. Logan, made the announcement on Facebook.

