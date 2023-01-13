ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton police release body camera video from September I-25 shooting

By CBS Colorado
 4 days ago

By Luke Zarzecki

Thornton police have released a video showing the moments before an officer shot a man on Interstate 25 last fall. The video shows several officers responded to 911 calls that the man, later identified as Darylray Lopez, 29, of Denver, was walking on the highway, causing cars to swerve.

The video from the Sept. 5, 2022, incident shows an officer approaching Lopez, whose face is blurred out, on the opposite side of the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway that divides traffic.

"Do you need help?" the officer asks. "Do you need an ambulance?"

The man backs away from the barrier and then turns toward a second officer on the other side of the barrier. The video shows the man approaching with what the officer believes to be a weapon.

"Put it down!" the officer yells. "Put it down, now! Put the knife down!"

The man raises his arms and continues to approach the officer who shoots three times at the man.

Read the entire article here .

This story is from Colorado Community Media . CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.

