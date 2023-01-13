ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2HHg_0kD08LRH00

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.

Update 11:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: At least two people died in Georgia as violent storms moved across the state Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the fatalities at a news conference on Friday.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a tragic night,” he said, according to WSB. He identified one of those killed as a state employee who died while responding to storm damage. The other victim was identified as a 5-year-old boy who died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, WSB reported. The boy’s mother was in critical condition on Friday, according to the news station.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: Autauga County coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning that officials found another victim of Thursday’s tornado in central Alabama, raising the death toll from the storm to seven, AL.com reported.

The victims were not immediately identified. Officials with the National Weather Service were surveying the damage Friday.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill confirmed to WFSA-TV that six people were killed in the county. Hill added that more fatalities were possible, according to the television station.

“We have multiple deaths and still searching for bodies,” Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told CNN.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is “confirmed” damage in Selma.

“Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads,” the weather service tweeted.

Dallas County Jail was hit by the tornado, according to WSFA. The sheriff’s association is working to help get inmates moved to facilities in other counties, the television station reported.

“Selma has received significant damage from the tornado. Citizens please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “City crews will be out as soon as practical to clean up. In the meantime, stay safe and continue to report your damages through 911. #wearetogether.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in six counties, including Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

“People have been injured, but no fatalities,” Perkins told the AP. “We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Perkins said a curfew will be enforced in the city Thursday night, CNN reported. It will be in effect until Friday at dawn, the mayor said.

“If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” Perkins said.

Deborah A. Brown shared a video on Facebook showing damage to a street in Selma.

A woman can be heard talking about the incident. She said she was in a tax office when the tornado hit.

“We could’ve been gone, y’all,” the woman said in the video. “We had to run for cover. We had to go run and jump in the closet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WHIO Dayton

Officials investigating after body found inside of burned pickup truck in Alabama

LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. — Officials are investigating after a burned body was reportedly found inside a burned pickup truck in Lower Peach Tree, Alabama. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told WKRG that officers were assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. A body was reportedly found inside a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5.
LOWER PEACH TREE, AL
WHIO Dayton

Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through "kind of a grieving process" after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHIO Dayton

California weather calms after weeks of storms

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California's weather was calmer Tuesday after weeks of atmospheric rivers that drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers lingered in some areas, but skies were finally largely clear. A shot of precipitation from a quick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy