ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation

Arsenal target Declan Rice in not at all revenge signing on Chelsea — reports

Having been gazumped quite hilariously by Chelsea for No.1 Mikel Arteta Fan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal have made sure to let everybody know that they are quite interested in signing Declan Rice, our £80m former Academy trainee, Mason Mount’s BFF, and our forever transfer target. Reports from The Times...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16

There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
SB Nation

Match Recap: Defending and Dodgy Decisions Deny Manchester City

They’ve been threatening it for years but now, thanks to some questionable decisions by referee Stuart Attwell, it seems Manchester United are truly back. Manchester City were denied victory at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, one which, in all honesty, wouldn’t have been deserved after an abject first-half performance.
SB Nation

RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
SB Nation

Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Spurs, and it’s time for him to go

Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Daniel Levy is holding Tottenham back. What he pulled off from becoming the club’s chairman until 2019 is one of the great sports business accomplishments in history. It’s time to go. The future might be worse for Spurs without him, but he is no longer improving Tottenham as chairman, and if he cannot change, it is time to move on.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...

Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both. Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham - Manc...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)

Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
SB Nation

Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal

Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy