Riverside Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun dies after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Deputy Darnell Calhoun of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue.
