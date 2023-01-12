RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Deputy Darnell Calhoun of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO