MLK Coastwide parade marches through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
Even though it was cloudy today, we warmed up into the 60s and 70s. We’re not cooling down much tonight, and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place. We're going to be in the low to mid 70s over the next several days.
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll
National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. opens after months of roadwork
The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs.
Prep hoops: Mississippi wins five in inaugural Miss/Ala Challenge
The host Magnolia state won five out of the seven games in the inaugural Mississippi/Alabama Challenge played Saturday at the Biloxi High Sports Arena. Hancock 39, McGill-Toolen 38 (Overtime) West Harrison 34, Fairhope 25. D’Iberville 41, Williamson 29. Davidson 43, Pascagoula 30. Ocean Springs 46, Gulf Shores 27. Theodore...
Ocean Springs community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The country stops and pays tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations brought hundreds together across the gulf coast to commemorate his work in the community. The feast is on. Aroma of smoked meats fill the Dr. Martin Luther...
Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, a community still in mourning is doing what they can to help the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two policemen who were killed in the line of duty just a week before Christmas. The city of Bay St. Louis...
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple
The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast
The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
It's frosty this morning, but we're going to quickly warm up today! We'll see nothing but sunshine, and we'll be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The humidity will increase over the next few days, and so will temperatures. We'll see highs in the 70s by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
Unity and pride echo through Wiggins during Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds lined the streets of Wiggins on Saturday for the return of the parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for the city of Wiggins to host a parade commemorating Dr. King. That tradition, like many others, was sadly disrupted by COVID-19. After a two-year hiatus, the celebration made its comeback.
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
Jackson County School Board won’t renew superintendent’s contract
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Barry Amacker spent 12 years as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools, elected to the post three times by the residents of the school district. When state law changed in 2019, however, and allowed county school boards to appoint their own choice for superintendent, the Jackson...
Snowbirds bring seasonal business to area RV parks
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. It comes from people visiting warmer places to escape winter temperatures. Bay Hide Away receives a lot of recurring clients who take a trip every winter to...
