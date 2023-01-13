ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

MLK Coastwide parade marches through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands

Even though it was cloudy today, we warmed up into the 60s and 70s. We’re not cooling down much tonight, and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place. We're going to be in the low to mid 70s over the next several days.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll

National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
BILOXI, MS
CBS 42

This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. opens after months of roadwork

The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Mississippi wins five in inaugural Miss/Ala Challenge

The host Magnolia state won five out of the seven games in the inaugural Mississippi/Alabama Challenge played Saturday at the Biloxi High Sports Arena. Hancock 39, McGill-Toolen 38 (Overtime) West Harrison 34, Fairhope 25. D’Iberville 41, Williamson 29. Davidson 43, Pascagoula 30. Ocean Springs 46, Gulf Shores 27. Theodore...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple

The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
BILOXI, MS
travelawaits.com

9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Unity and pride echo through Wiggins during Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds lined the streets of Wiggins on Saturday for the return of the parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for the city of Wiggins to host a parade commemorating Dr. King. That tradition, like many others, was sadly disrupted by COVID-19. After a two-year hiatus, the celebration made its comeback.
WIGGINS, MS
Mississippi Press

Jackson County School Board won’t renew superintendent’s contract

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Barry Amacker spent 12 years as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools, elected to the post three times by the residents of the school district. When state law changed in 2019, however, and allowed county school boards to appoint their own choice for superintendent, the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Snowbirds bring seasonal business to area RV parks

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. It comes from people visiting warmer places to escape winter temperatures. Bay Hide Away receives a lot of recurring clients who take a trip every winter to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

