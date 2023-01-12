ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him. Brady is set to become a free agent at the end...
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Cardinals poach new GM from Titans

The dust has barely settled on news that Steve Keim had decided to step down from his post as the Arizona Cardinals general manager. However, the front office is wasting no time in replacing him with a new GM as the Cardinals enter a crucial offseason. League insider Ian Rapoport...
The Spun

1 NFL Franchise To 'Aggressively' Pursue Tom Brady

One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason. Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest. The Raiders are ...
Yardbarker

Report: Cardinals Hiring Monti Ossenfort as General Manager

The Arizona Cardinals have found their new general manager. Monday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport shared that the Cardinals were planning to hire Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager. "He impressed last year during the circuit," said Rapoport in his tweet.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.  According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
Yardbarker

Jets Interview Marcus Brady For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Jets will interview former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Brady was fired by Indianapolis in November, an early conclusion to his second season as their offensive coordinator. He was hired later in the month by the Eagles as an offensive consultant.
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
The Tennessean

5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Luverne Minnesota Native Ossenfort Hired as AZ Cardinals GM

Following a disappointing and often tumultuous season, the Arizona Cardinals have officially made the first move of a new era, hiring a General Manager. Per a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the franchise will hire Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their new GM. Ossenfort...
Arizona Sports

Titans complete GM interview with Cardinals’ Quentin Harris

The Tennessee Titans are like the Arizona Cardinals and searching for a new general manager. There’s a strong chance they will interview some of the same candidates, and it turns out, they already have. Tennessee interviewed Arizona’s vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris, the Titans announced on Saturday....
Wichita Eagle

A Massive Disparity on Defense

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
qcnews.com

Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy

The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
