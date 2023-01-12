Read full article on original website
Jim Caldwell ultimately turned down the Commanders' interview request, informing them that he's only pursuing head-coaching opportunities.
The Cardinals announced on Monday they have hired longtime NFL executive Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager. He will be formally introduced during a news conference on Tuesday. “It was critically important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no...
WSMV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him. Brady is set to become a free agent at the end...
The dust has barely settled on news that Steve Keim had decided to step down from his post as the Arizona Cardinals general manager. However, the front office is wasting no time in replacing him with a new GM as the Cardinals enter a crucial offseason. League insider Ian Rapoport...
One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason. Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest. The Raiders are ...
Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterback coach Matt Nagy for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
atozsports.com
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals have found their new general manager. Monday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport shared that the Cardinals were planning to hire Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager. "He impressed last year during the circuit," said Rapoport in his tweet.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
Yardbarker
The Jets will interview former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Brady was fired by Indianapolis in November, an early conclusion to his second season as their offensive coordinator. He was hired later in the month by the Eagles as an offensive consultant.
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a bit of a disagreement during Saturday night's game. According to Pederson, he and Lawrence disagreed on what play to run on fourth down on the game-winning drive. “That’s OK, I get the final say,” Pederson ...
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of positions to address during the 2023 offseason, both on the coaching staff and the roster. One of those positions is at offensive coordinator, where the team fired Todd Downing after two terrible seasons with him at the helm of the offense. While the...
The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
Following a disappointing and often tumultuous season, the Arizona Cardinals have officially made the first move of a new era, hiring a General Manager. Per a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the franchise will hire Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their new GM. Ossenfort...
The Tennessee Titans are like the Arizona Cardinals and searching for a new general manager. There’s a strong chance they will interview some of the same candidates, and it turns out, they already have. Tennessee interviewed Arizona’s vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris, the Titans announced on Saturday....
Wichita Eagle
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
qcnews.com
The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
