Auto repair is behind, way behind

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Auto repair shops and collision centers are a good ways behind schedule. Many shops we tried to talk to were not able to answer. Out of the ones that picked up the phone, they told us they couldn't take us until the late part of March.

This is partially due to winter weather driving. Multiple crashes have happened in the recent few winter months. In fact, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has reported more than 300 crashes since the first day of December. Most of the crashes have been from slide offs.

It is also partially due to the lack of employees. Many shops are finding it very difficult to find the qualified workers needed to fix the vehicles. Instead of the typical week to fix a car, many shops are not able to fully run the car back into the streets until two or three weeks.