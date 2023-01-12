Read full article on original website
Bouquets and Bubbles blossoms from love for 2 things
As he was brainstorming ideas to build upon in his business, entrepreneur Anthem Pleasant, the founder of the Peoria Florist brand, stumbled upon an idea that combined two things that he enjoyed into one fun and interactive experience — champagne and flowers. The outcome was Bouquets and Bubbles, a...
Pet festival lands at Indian School Park
The Sixth Annual Doggie Street Festival Phoenix will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Steele Indian School Park. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this “not-to-be-missed” companion animal adopt-a-thon is a fun celebration of furry best friends and an opportunity to explore pet products and services, treats, vet tips, music, a kids’ booth, auction prizes and more. Friendly dogs are welcomed to attend with their people.
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
Arizona suburb sues Scottsdale for cutting off its water
Arizona's drought conditions have reached a critical stage for one community just outside Scottsdale. Residents in the unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills are suing the city to restore water delivery services, cut off due to extreme drought conditions in the Colorado River. That's where the majority of Scottsdale's water comes from. Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss.
Volunteers in Phoenix clean up 27th Avenue: 'It brings revitalization'
More than a hundred volunteers spent hours this weekend morning cleaning up 27th Avenue in Phoenix. Residents say they've had issues with crime over the years and they're doing what they can now to change that. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
Dreamy Draw bike path to open in 2023
After its closure for construction of the Drought Pipeline, the Dreamy Draw bike path is now scheduled to be completed and opened in early 2023. In addition, the Perl Charles Memorial Trail (#1A) remains closed as construction of the 66-inch pipeline continues and is anticipated to reopen early 2023. Open...
Want to see some volcanoes this spring? Check out these deals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week’s “Now Boarding” is focused on literally some of the hottest spots in the world. Specifically, we’re looking at how to get to cities and countries famous for volcanic eruptions!. Hawaii’s two big volcanoes are asleep again after erupting dramatically...
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
BedBrock joins forces with RETSY on exclusive Paradise Valley enclave
BedBrock, which is led by Rich Brock and Silje Garner, announces a co-listing agreement with Kirk Linehan and Chris Morrison of RETSY — one that is offering a one-of-a-kind luxury community, Crown Canyon. BedBrock’s luxury subdivisions’ Kachina and Cameldale Estates surpassed the highest price-per-square-foot record in the Town of...
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
Donate your used books and media
Each year, shoppers will find almost half a million books, media and treasures at the VNSA Book Sale, all donated from the public, businesses, schools and other groups. To help this event happen, the organization takes in donations all year long, and residents are encouraged to drop off their no-longer-needed books and media.
