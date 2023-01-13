ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday in Wilmer: Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday. Angela Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post. Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, […]
WILMER, AL
WDSU

Bogalusa man shot outside apartment

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Mississippi Press

Man who shot Moss Point police dog sentenced to 11 years in prison

GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A man who shot and wounded a Moss Point police dog last March has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Richard J. McGuire, 44, of Mobile, Ala., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport Thursday after pleading guilty in August to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and animal crushing -- defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.
MOSS POINT, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies

The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Beauvoir Rd. open again after months of roadwork, ahead of schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Biloxi drivers... Beauvoir Road is back open and ready for traffic. Crews were working on the area since November 1. Early Tuesday morning, they moved the last barricades out of the way. The road was initially expected to reopen February 1 but, to...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Biloxi man sentenced for 2021 killing in Jackson County Jail

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail. Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WWL-TV

Manhunt after carjacking at fast food restaurant on Gause Blvd.

SLIDELL, La. — A manhunt is underway in Slidell after an attempted carjacking outside the Popeyes on Gause Boulevard East. Photos show the Slidell Police Department using a K-9 unit and drones to search the area for the suspect, described as a white male in his mid-30s, wearing dark colored clothes with a backpack that has neon stripes on the straps.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy