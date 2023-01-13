Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday in Wilmer: Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday. Angela Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post. Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, […]
WDSU
Bogalusa man shot outside apartment
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WLOX
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
Mississippi Press
Man who shot Moss Point police dog sentenced to 11 years in prison
GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A man who shot and wounded a Moss Point police dog last March has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Richard J. McGuire, 44, of Mobile, Ala., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport Thursday after pleading guilty in August to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and animal crushing -- defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.
Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
WLOX
Beauvoir Rd. open again after months of roadwork, ahead of schedule
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Biloxi drivers... Beauvoir Road is back open and ready for traffic. Crews were working on the area since November 1. Early Tuesday morning, they moved the last barricades out of the way. The road was initially expected to reopen February 1 but, to...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Biloxi man sentenced for 2021 killing in Jackson County Jail
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail. Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated […]
Mississippi Press
Jackson County inmate sentenced to 20 years for beating another inmate to death
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 29-year-old Biloxi man was sentenced to the maximum after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff in April 2021 when both men were inmates at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor imposed the maximum sentence of...
WLOX
Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
WLOX
Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin...
Mobile convicted felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted Mobile felon was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being in the possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, was arrested by Mobile police officers during a traffic stop on June 11, […]
WLOX
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
It's frosty this morning, but we're going to quickly warm up today! We'll see nothing but sunshine, and we'll be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The humidity will increase over the next few days, and so will temperatures. We'll see highs in the 70s by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, a community still in mourning is doing what they can to help the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two policemen who were killed in the line of duty just a week before Christmas. The city of Bay St. Louis...
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
WWL-TV
Manhunt after carjacking at fast food restaurant on Gause Blvd.
SLIDELL, La. — A manhunt is underway in Slidell after an attempted carjacking outside the Popeyes on Gause Boulevard East. Photos show the Slidell Police Department using a K-9 unit and drones to search the area for the suspect, described as a white male in his mid-30s, wearing dark colored clothes with a backpack that has neon stripes on the straps.
WLOX
MLK Day of Services volunteers help clean up Pearl River County community
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County community members came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by giving back to their community. Picayune’s MLK group organized a community cleanup day. The goal of the group is to continue King’s legacy of giving back.
Comments / 0