Severna Park student disciplined after video surfaces of special needs student getting bullied
BALTIMORE - A Severna Park High School student has been disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs. Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't say specifically what the student's punishment is, but the school district's handbook details a number of possibilities, including suspension, paying restitution, and temporary removal from class.Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter Tuesday to parents saying they are investigating a video that was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.In it, a student is seen bullying another student.According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student...
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family
The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings
Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
WBAL Radio
MDH to offer free at-home COVID test kits during inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
The Maryland Department of Health with hand out thousands of at-home COVID test kits during the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Wednesday. “Our Annapolis test site is an important continuity of government service offering legislators and the general public convenient access to both rapid...
Outrage grows over viral video of student bullying classmate with disabilities
The student can be heard saying a racial slur, phrases demeaning to a person with special needs and even launching a physical threat at him.
CBS News
THE AVENUE at White Marsh no longer allowing children under 18 without parent or guardian
BALTIMORE - A new curfew is now in place at another Baltimore County shopping center. THE AVENUE at White Marsh requires anyone under 17-years-old to be accompanied by a parent or guardian older than 21 at all times. Identification will also be required for proof of age. Baltimore County police...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued in Baltimore County house fire, taken to hospital
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — One person was rescued in a Baltimore County house fire on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. Officials tweeted that this morning, crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for reports of a dwelling fire. Crews noticed fire showing...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
foxbaltimore.com
Driver strikes utility pole, dies in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was left with fatal injuries following a crash in Anne Arundel County. According to police, Monday at about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to southbound Crain Highway at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton for a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 2015 Honda...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
B&O Railroad Museum conducts special event ahead of MLK Jr. Day
BALTIMORE - As the national prepares to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the B&O Railroad Museum held a special event on Sunday.The museum had a special day of train rides, educational activities for children and a special tour of the new exhibit "The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad.Officials at the museum told WJZ how railroads and Martin Luther King Jr. are connected."It was the same Freedom Seekers who helped sabotage the railroads and helped the union win the forces, so it's every step of the way," an official said.
visithowardcounty.com
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop
Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
Nottingham MD
THE AVENUE at White Marsh temporarily updates Youth Escort Policy effective Friday
WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh is temporarily updating its Youth Escort Policy. Effective Friday, January 13, the following policy will be in effect from open to close: “Visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.”
'A kid can learn from anyone': Protesters debate over drag queen story time for children at Baltimore library
BALTIMORE - A drag queen story hour became the target of protesters over the weekend at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.The free event, open to children of all ages, wasn't the first drag queen story time at the library.Protesters outside of the library on Saturday called the event "inappropriate" for children.Protesters chanted "leave our children alone" while many held up signs calling for the event to be canceled, and saying drag queens belong in clubs.Supporters outside of the event were singing and waving pride flags."Me and my son love story time no matter who is reading," parent Mia Carr said. "A kid can learn from anyone."A spokesperson for the library said they trust families can decide what's appropriate for their children.The library also said they are "committed to advancing equity, diversity.""It's not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it's about values for our children," protester Chris Anderson said.the library has had drag queen guest readers a number of times in the past.This one on Saturday was done in partnership with the church on the square.
