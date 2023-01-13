ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Severna Park student disciplined after video surfaces of special needs student getting bullied

BALTIMORE - A Severna Park High School student has been disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs. Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't say specifically what the student's punishment is, but the school district's handbook details a number of possibilities, including suspension, paying restitution, and temporary removal from class.Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter Tuesday to parents saying they are investigating a video that was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.In it, a student is seen bullying another student.According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family

The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
The Merriweather Post

Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings

Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person rescued in Baltimore County house fire, taken to hospital

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — One person was rescued in a Baltimore County house fire on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. Officials tweeted that this morning, crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for reports of a dwelling fire. Crews noticed fire showing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

B&O Railroad Museum conducts special event ahead of MLK Jr. Day

BALTIMORE - As the national prepares to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the B&O Railroad Museum held a special event on Sunday.The museum had a special day of train rides, educational activities for children and a special tour of the new exhibit "The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad.Officials at the museum told WJZ how railroads and Martin Luther King Jr. are connected."It was the same Freedom Seekers who helped sabotage the railroads and helped the union win the forces, so it's every step of the way," an official said.
BALTIMORE, MD
visithowardcounty.com

HoCo's Top Spots to Shop

Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

THE AVENUE at White Marsh temporarily updates Youth Escort Policy effective Friday

WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh is temporarily updating its Youth Escort Policy. Effective Friday, January 13, the following policy will be in effect from open to close: “Visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.”
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

'A kid can learn from anyone': Protesters debate over drag queen story time for children at Baltimore library

BALTIMORE - A drag queen story hour became the target of protesters over the weekend at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.The free event, open to children of all ages, wasn't the first drag queen story time at the library.Protesters outside of the library on Saturday called the event "inappropriate" for children.Protesters chanted "leave our children alone" while many held up signs calling for the event to be canceled, and saying drag queens belong in clubs.Supporters outside of the event were singing and waving pride flags."Me and my son love story time no matter who is reading," parent Mia Carr said. "A kid can learn from anyone."A spokesperson for the library said they trust families can decide what's appropriate for their children.The library also said they are "committed to advancing equity, diversity.""It's not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it's about values for our children," protester Chris Anderson said.the library has had drag queen guest readers a number of times in the past.This one on Saturday was done in partnership with the church on the square.
BALTIMORE, MD

