Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Here's all the Denver closures and events you need to know for Martin Luther King Jr. DayKelly E.Denver, CO
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residentsKelly E.Denver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
9News
Broncos head coach search: 4 down, 4 to go in round 1
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner has formed a tight circle around the Broncos’ head coach search this year. The team used six to eight people in its committee last year with general manager George Paton stating in a news conference two weeks ago that he was the one who hired Nathaniel Hackett.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado
Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles
Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record. Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South. While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the ...
atozsports.com
Broncos star joins Steve Atwater in NFL record books
There was a lot of attention put on Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II this season. He was one of the best CBs in the entire NFL, and he may have been the best. That being said, another elite talent in the Denver secondary went a bit under the radar this season.
Nikola Jokic injury update will worry Nuggets fans
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury, and while his MRI in the past revealed “nothing sinister,” it is still a concerning issue. Jokic actually sustained the injury back in October during a preseason game, and...
Comments / 0