Denver, CO

Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
9News

Broncos head coach search: 4 down, 4 to go in round 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner has formed a tight circle around the Broncos’ head coach search this year. The team used six to eight people in its committee last year with general manager George Paton stating in a news conference two weeks ago that he was the one who hired Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado

Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles

Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record.  Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South.  While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the ...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Broncos star joins Steve Atwater in NFL record books

There was a lot of attention put on Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II this season. He was one of the best CBs in the entire NFL, and he may have been the best. That being said, another elite talent in the Denver secondary went a bit under the radar this season.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic injury update will worry Nuggets fans

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury, and while his MRI in the past revealed “nothing sinister,” it is still a concerning issue. Jokic actually sustained the injury back in October during a preseason game, and...
DENVER, CO

