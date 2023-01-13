Read full article on original website
Putin Will Step Down In 2023, War In Ukraine Could End: Former Speechwriter Predicts
Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely nominate his successor in 2023 and stay out of the 2024 elections, Abbas Gallyamov, his former speechwriter told the “Khodorkovsky Live” YouTube channel, Daily Mail reported. What happened: Putin will look to relinquish power to a technocrat successor, who can negotiate with...
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Putin Denies Having 'Gone Mad' Over Ukraine War: 'We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are'
Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
msn.com
The US is getting Ukraine ready for a more aggressive war with Russia, training it for tank battles and other large-scale combat
Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
msn.com
Ukrainian MiGs Firing Radar-Fuzed Rockets—Just The Thing For Shooting Down Russian Drones
The United States has pledged to Ukraine a consignment of Zuni unguided rockets. There are two ways the Ukrainians could use them—firing them from the air at targets on the ground, or from the air at targets that also are in the air. The latter tactic was all the...
msn.com
Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border
Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
Davos 2023: Opposition leader says Russian move on Ukraine from Belarus unlikely
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Belarus' exiled opposition leader said on Monday she did not think Russia would launch an offensive on Ukraine from Belarus after the two countries began military drills, but Moscow could launch more missiles strikes from its ally's territory.
Putin's Official Pushes For Ukraine Negotiations — But Asks To Keep Annexed Regions On The Table
A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
CNBC
Ukraine war live updates: Putin reportedly wants Donbas region seized by March; former Wagner commander flees Russia
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine has said the battle for Soledar continues — again rebuffing Russia's claims that the town has come under its control — but noted that Russian troops are trying to advance toward nearby Bakhmut, a long-standing target for Russia as it tries to gain control of Donetsk and the wider Donbas in east Ukraine.
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
EXCLUSIVE: Putin 'Surveilling Domestic Power Brokers' As Ukraine Invasion Fails, Says Expert — 'Many Vying For The Top Seat'
A geopolitical strategist has warned that Russia's faltering war in Ukraine has become a cause of concern for President Vladimir Putin as many within the Kremlin wish to replace the president. What Happened: Coups are forming within the government that is planning to remove Putin from power, Alp Sevimlisoy, an...
gcaptain.com
South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia
By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
Putin's 'Low Noise,' 'High Maneuverability' Nuclear Warheads For Poseidon Super Torpedo Are Reportedly Ready
Amid Russia's unprecedented war in Ukraine, the state-owned media has reported that President Vladimir Putin's "low noise," "high maneuverability," and "practically indestructible" nuclear warheads are ready. What Happened: Russian state-owned TASS, on Monday, citing an unidentified defense source, reported that Moscow's first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon super torpedoes are...
Russia to Hold Mysterious U.N. Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
"Let our opponents stay in the dark," said Moscow's United Nations envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy.
Germany calls for special tribunal against Russia over Ukraine war
THE HAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine Lacks Defense System to Shoot Down Russian Kh-22 Missiles: Official
The Russian military has fired more than 210 Kh-22 missiles on Ukraine. None of them have been downed.
Putin's Nightmare: Russians Researching Double Think, Where 'War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery'
George Orwell’s “1984” topped the bestseller list in Russia in 2022, during a year plagued by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the National Post. The dystopian novel, published in 1949, is a cautionary tale centered around the idea of how truths and facts...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin to make major changes to armed forces after months of setbacks
Vladimir Putin is preparing a major overhaul of Russia’s army following a series of setbacks in his war in Ukraine, it has been announced.Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement on Tuesday the changes will be implemented over the next three years."Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.Earlier, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Russia is suffering from “profound” problems with its “dysfunctional” long-range missiles.Officials said there is “evidence” from Ukraine...
