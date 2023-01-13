Read full article on original website
Four killed in Alabama tornado were part of same family
Four of the nine people who were killed by a tornado that swept through Alabama earlier this week were members of the same family, officials said on Saturday. In a news release, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said that the four related victims lived at two homes on the same road in Prattville, Alabama. …
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be of missing Alabama man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith said a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5 is most likely that of Richard Stephen Gilpin, a missing Grove Hill man who was reported missing […]
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WLTX.com
Volunteers from South Carolina deploy to Georgia to assist families impacted by storms, tornadoes
Some Georgia and Alabama residents are still recovering after strong storms and tornadoes from last week. Now, some South Carolina volunteers are helping them.
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff's office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week
One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
fox35orlando.com
Survivors recount deadly Georgia and Alabama tornados
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit
Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
wfxb.com
Tornado Outbreaks Violently Rotated Across The South
Multiple tornadoes blew through parts of several states in the South. At least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening. The storm swept across Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. As the tornadoes violently rotated through the states, power-lines were damaged, tree limbs were severed, and debris filled the...
Alabama teen home alone rides out deadly storm in underground shelter: ‘Everything was gone’
Audrey and Rodney Bosworth and their seven children were busy with the activities of a normal weekday when a tornado struck their house on Autauga County 68 Thursday afternoon. “Some were at school. Some were at work. We were kind of scattered everywhere,” Audrey Bosworth said. Belle Bosworth, 17,...
Mid-January Severe Weather, Devastating Tornadoes Slammed Alabama
Severe weather in Alabama brought devastating tornadoes, damaging winds, and up to golf-ball-sized hail across the state on Thursday, January 12. The active weather started that morning and lasted into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to complete storm surveys to identify the number of...
