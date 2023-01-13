ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, AL

The Hill

Four killed in Alabama tornado were part of same family

Four of the nine people who were killed by a tornado that swept through Alabama earlier this week were members of the same family, officials said on Saturday. In a news release, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said that the four related victims lived at two homes on the same road in Prattville, Alabama. …
PRATTVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week

One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
ALABAMA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit

Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
ALABAMA STATE
wfxb.com

Tornado Outbreaks Violently Rotated Across The South

Multiple tornadoes blew through parts of several states in the South. At least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening. The storm swept across Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. As the tornadoes violently rotated through the states, power-lines were damaged, tree limbs were severed, and debris filled the...
ALABAMA STATE
