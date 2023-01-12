Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. She was the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley. She died after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, passed away at the age of 54. She died following an episode of cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie followed in her father’s footsteps and formed a music career and was also known for her often controversial relationships. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Mom Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

