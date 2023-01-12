Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Jean Daniels Gray
Leading Lady Mary Jean Daniels Gray, 71, was born on November 16, 1951. She departed this life at her home on Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. She was married to Bishop Lonnie E. Gray. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, January, 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at...
iredellfreenews.com
Reginald Smyre Scott
Mr. Reginald Smyre Scott, 65, of Deaton Street, Statesville, N.C., was born in Iredell County on July 14, 1958, and was the son of the late Bobby Scott Neil and Dolleither Scott. He passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was a graduate of Statesville High School and at...
iredellfreenews.com
Thomas William White Sr.
Thomas “Tommy” William White Sr., 88, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Willow Valley in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tommy was born on October 13, 1934, in Iredell County to the late Claude and Lucy Jurney White. He was retired from Union Grove Saw and Knife and was a member of the Zodiac Club and Ruritan Club. Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed dancing and gospel music.
iredellfreenews.com
Margaret Louise Dobbins
Margaret Louise Dobbins, 53, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County to Bill Carruth and Julia Dobbins. Margaret was a hairdresser, and she loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends get together to eat. She...
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Elizabeth Vanderburg
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Gibson Stinson Grier Vanderburg, 95, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, following an extended illness. She was born in Iredell County on October 30, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Albert Lee Gibson and Minnie Patterson Gibson.
iredellfreenews.com
William Tyrone Lowery Sr.
Mr. William Tyrone Lowery Sr., 52, was born in Mooresville, N.C. on December 31, 1970, to the late Freddie Kent Cornelius and the late Beryline Lowery Gray. He departed this life on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tyrone graduated from Statesville High School with the Class of 1989 and attended Barber...
iredellfreenews.com
MLK Youth Day participants inspired to showcase their individual talents (Photos)
MLK Youth Day 2023 attracted a crowd of young people to Unity Center in Statesville on Saturday, providing an opportunity for participants to showcase their talents while acknowledging the civil rights leader who has inspired generations of Americans. MLK’s legacy was remembered by the words of a guest speaker, dances...
iredellfreenews.com
Angela Leuci
Angela Leuci, 94, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on December 24, 1928, in New York, N.Y., to the late Luigi and Lucia Fiore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Leuci. Mrs. Leuci is survived...
iredellfreenews.com
Kayla Edith Smarowsky
Kayla Edith Smarowsky, 33, of Statesville, N.C., passed away January 13, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center after an extended illness. Kayla was born May 16, 1989, in Pottsville, Pa., to the late Albert John Smarowsky Jr. and Catherine Malick Triplett of Statesville. She was a manager in the food service industry.
iredellfreenews.com
Irene Wilhelm Sherrill
Irene Wilhelm Sherrill, 87, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House. Irene was born on November 14, 1935, in Rowan County, N.C., to the late Glenn C. and Ethel Eudy Wilhelm. She worked at J.C. Penney warehouse and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church.
iredellfreenews.com
Find Your Purpose: Mitchell Community College celebrates MLK’s enduring legacy (Photos)
Mitchell Community College staff, students and community residents celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday in Shearer Hall on the Statesville Campus. The event was sponsored by Mitchell’s Equity and Inclusion Council. Facilities Support Services staff member Roy Davidson recited King’s famous “I...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 1/20/2023. VACANCIES: 2. STAFF ATTORNEY – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: LEGAL...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Mooresville kicks of 150th anniversary celebration
Hundreds of Mooresville residents braved chilly temperatures on Saturday to attend the town’s 150th anniversary kick-off event, which included a fireworks show, at LangTree Lake Norman. Photo Gallery.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Troutman receives clean 2021-2022 audit report, recognizes Rotary Club donation
Alan Thompson of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company presented the Troutman Town Council with an unmodified audit report, the highest level possible, during Thursday’s meeting. Thompson praised Finance Director Justin Mundy and the staff for their cooperation in gathering information needed for the audit. The town’s available general...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015166-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. RECREATION PROGRAM SPECIALIST (ADULT) DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME) Position: 622003. Code: 60015192-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: ICATS OPERATIONAL. Posting End Date: 01/19/2023. Salary: $14.80-$23.09. SITE OPERATOR (PART TIME) Position:...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (January 13)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Summary: The Network Administrator is responsible for maintaining, upgrading, and managing software, hardware, and networks. Resourcefulness is a necessary skill in this role. Ability to diagnose and resolve problems quickly. Communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary teams and users. Ensure that technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently. Collaborate and offer necessary technical support for firewall and network systems.
iredellfreenews.com
High levels of community transmission of COVID-19 reported in Iredell County
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, and health officials are encouraging residents to take steps to protect themselves and loved ones from serious illness or death. Iredell moved from low- to high-transmission status on January 5. For the week ending December 31,...
iredellfreenews.com
Welcome Back! MPD canine returns to duty after recovering from life-threatening medical condition
Mooresville police Cpl. Andrew Beck knew something was wrong with his canine partner Valor in late September. After a routine training session, the 6-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix started whining in the back of Beck’s patrol car. That behavior was unusual, Beck said, and he quickly realized that Valor was in significant pain.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices closed on January 16 in observance of MLK Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ♦ Residential Routes: Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 6-12
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Arnold Deshawn Norman, 49, of Joe Rankin Road, Mt. Ulla, charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts. JANUARY 7. ♦ Timothy John Becker, 54, of Filly Trail, Statesville, charged with felony probation violation. ♦ Danny James Byrd, 36,...
Comments / 0