Thomas “Tommy” William White Sr., 88, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Willow Valley in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tommy was born on October 13, 1934, in Iredell County to the late Claude and Lucy Jurney White. He was retired from Union Grove Saw and Knife and was a member of the Zodiac Club and Ruritan Club. Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed dancing and gospel music.

