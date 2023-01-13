Read full article on original website
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
Dana White on Francis Ngannou not signing new UFC deal: ‘I think he doesn’t want to take the risk’
Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion, and in fact is no longer in the UFC. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who on Saturday confirmed that the promotion failed to come to an agreement with Ngannou on a new contract after he fought out his previous deal with a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. As a result, White said, Ngannou is officially a free agent with the UFC waiving all rights to match any other offers.
Fighters react to Sean Strickland’s short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67
Sean Strickland shook off the doldrums of a decision loss at UFC Vegas 66 with an upset of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. Fighting on less than one week’s notice, Strickland still outpaced Imavov, wearing down the Russian fighter for a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47. This time, the judges were behind Strickland after a decision loss to one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier that he called a robbery.
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Aljamain Sterling ‘saddened’ by Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit: ‘Both sides of the party messed up’
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling hopes Francis Ngannou is able to find what he’s looking for in free agency, but he still can’t help but be a little disappointed with how the saga between the UFC and its now former heavyweight champ ultimately played out. “I’m actually saddened...
On To the Next One: What’s next for Francis Ngannou? Plus matches to make after UFC Vegas 67
While the UFC’s return to action seemed to coincide with a return to normalcy for the MMA community following a chaotic start to 2023, that all changed very quickly before Saturday came to an end as UFC President Dana White announced that Francis Ngannou was no longer the UFC heavyweight champion — nor a UFC fighter at all, for that matter — and that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier believes Ciryl Gane is ‘a more difficult style matchup’ for Jon Jones than Francis Ngannou
Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones may have ended up with a harder fight. Over the weekend, the UFC announced that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was being released from the company and that Jones will fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant title at UFC 285 in March. The announcement ended once and for all the long-awaited super fight between Ngannou and Jones, and while that is bad news for fans, former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes it may also be bad news for Jones.
Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: ‘It wasn’t based off meritocracy and that’s not a news flash’
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes expects to meet fast-rising title prospect Sergei Pavlovich with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booked for UFC 285. Blaydes was once a possibility for Jones and got the former UFC light heavyweight champ’s attention by picking Stipe Miocic over “Bones” in a potential matchup. Now, he estimates he’s on a different path, and it’s not one based on his resume.
Sean Strickland uses volume striking and relentless pace to beat Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Vegas 67 main event
Taking the UFC Vegas 67 main event on just five days’ notice didn’t stop Sean Strickland from setting a relentless pace and beating Nassourdine Imavov over 25 minutes on Saturday night. In an effort to wash the bad taste of a close decision out of his mouth from...
The MMA Hour: Special Tuesday edition with Francis Ngannou
On Tuesday, we’ll be airing a very special edition of The MMA Hour. We’ll be joined by Francis Ngannou to talk about his exit from the UFC, how things went down, what’s next for the former UFC heavyweight champion, plus a whole lot more. The show airs...
Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286
One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286. The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles
KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Richard Schaefer, and Eric Nicksick
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: News and notes from all the craziness of the UFC Vegas 67 weekend. 2...
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro set for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. Waterson-Gomez...
Morning Report: Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success: ‘That’s a fight I need to happen’
Leon Edwards is still seeking justice for his 2019 “three-piece and a soda” meal courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. That year’s UFC London event saw each welterweight star pick up big wins over Gunnar Nelson and Darren Till, respectively. At the end of the night, they came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed backstage by Laura Sanko, delivering the famous multi-punch combination on Edwards that left him cut under the eye and bloodied.
Claudio Silva, the first man to defeat Leon Edwards in the UFC, retires from MMA
Claudio Silva has decided to retire from MMA nearly five months after his UFC release, the welterweight veteran announced in a social media post directed to his “family, fans, friends and haters.”. “Since I start compete in MMA and UFC I’ve had nothing but positive memories and special moments...
