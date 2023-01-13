While the UFC’s return to action seemed to coincide with a return to normalcy for the MMA community following a chaotic start to 2023, that all changed very quickly before Saturday came to an end as UFC President Dana White announced that Francis Ngannou was no longer the UFC heavyweight champion — nor a UFC fighter at all, for that matter — and that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO