Final Fantasy XVI executive producer has addressed the speculation around a PC version of the game, but he's failed to make things any clearer. The latest entry in Square Enix's JRPG series was announced in 2020, mentioning that it was a timed PS5 exclusive. The most recent trailer, which debuted just last month, echoed that sentiment. Considering how Final Fantasy VII Remake (and even Sony's first-party games) came to PC after the dust settled on their PlayStation releases, it certainly feels like a PC version is certain.

3 DAYS AGO