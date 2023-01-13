Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
How to watch The Last of Us
The wait is over for the highly-anticipated The Last of Us TV series as it has finally arrived on our screens, with the post-apocalyptic drama airing tonight (January 15) in the US and the UK. The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed and...
digitalspy.com
Final Fantasy 16 boss addresses PC release speculation
Final Fantasy XVI executive producer has addressed the speculation around a PC version of the game, but he's failed to make things any clearer. The latest entry in Square Enix's JRPG series was announced in 2020, mentioning that it was a timed PS5 exclusive. The most recent trailer, which debuted just last month, echoed that sentiment. Considering how Final Fantasy VII Remake (and even Sony's first-party games) came to PC after the dust settled on their PlayStation releases, it certainly feels like a PC version is certain.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
digitalspy.com
Vikings Valhalla season 3 potential release date on Netflix, cast, plot and everything you need to know
If you have already binged all the battles and betrayals of season two of Vikings Valhalla, the good news is that a third season of the Vikings spin-off series has already been filmed. Set more than 100 years after the events of Vikings, the Netflix series has followed the increased...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race just made a big mistake, and it's only going to get worse
RuPaul's Drag Race spoilers follow. Remember when people started to complain that there was too much Drag Race? Like Sasha Colby's neck this week, fans worldwide have swiftly snapped 180 on that idea thanks to MTV's big change for season 15. Following the premiere's bumper two-parter, each episode of RuPaul's...
digitalspy.com
Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm to be cancelled by Prime Video
The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm are reportedly both set to be cancelled by Prime Video. A recent Variety article claims that Amazon is "likely to part ways" with Jeremy Clarkson, who created the shows for Amazon's streaming platform. Clarkson presents Clarkson's Farm and co-presents The Grand Tour. Reportedly, Amazon...
