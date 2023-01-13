Read full article on original website
City of Monroe and Americorp host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Resource fair
MONROE La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe along with Americorp hosted a youth resource fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. The event featured local businesses, local leaders and more. Participants were able to learn about finances, employment opportunities, and summer jobs. The youth were also able to put what they envisioned […]
MLK Day parade in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Monroe. Dr. Reverend John Russell from the Martin Luther King Foundation of Ouachita Parish joined us to talk about the upcoming events the Martin Luther King foundation of Ouachita Parish is putting on. The Martin...
Monroe services set for Logtown pastor, Rev. James Handie
Funeral services for the pastor of the Logtown Baptist Church have been set for this weekend in Monroe and Eudora, Arkansas. Services for the Reverend James Handie, Sr. will be held at the Greater Antioch Baptist Church Friday, January 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. Rev. Handie died on January 6,...
Student arrested, charged with battery
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
Funeral Tuesday for hit-and-run victim Corkey Williams, 39
Family members are still grieving over the death of Wossman High School graduate Corkey Williams last month. A funeral service will be held for him Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Greater Free Gift Baptist Church. Williams, 39, had just recently celebrated his birthday when his life was taken following...
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Charges filed in vandalism incident at La. university; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also […]
Farmerville man wanted for Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm
Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Union Parish man accused of assaulting healthcare worker; wanted by deputies
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Johnny Dale Spencer Jr. who is wanted for Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a Healthcare Facility and Battery of Emergency Room Personnel. Spencer is described as a White male who stands at five feet...
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building. Louisiana Tech University Police has identified LaTech student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, as a suspect. The Dec. 31 incident involved a firearm being discharged, damaging...
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested
According to authorities, a suspect has been arrested in connection to three apartments that were burglarized within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.
Trespasser arrested at GSU
A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested in the Grambling State University dining hall Saturday after being repeatedly told he was barred from the premises. GSU police responded to the McCall Dining Hall where the manager reported a man who was not supposed to be there refused to leave. James Williams, 31, had been advised by GSU officers on January 6 that he was not to return to the dining hall because of his disruptive behavior.
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Union Parish teen; last seen on January 8th
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Mikira Denisia Williams. Williams is described as a Black female who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. According to deputies, she was last seen on January 8, 2023, and has ties to the Bernice and Monroe […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
