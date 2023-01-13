ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

MLK Day parade in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Monroe. Dr. Reverend John Russell from the Martin Luther King Foundation of Ouachita Parish joined us to talk about the upcoming events the Martin Luther King foundation of Ouachita Parish is putting on. The Martin...
MONROE, LA
monroefreepress.com

Monroe services set for Logtown pastor, Rev. James Handie

Funeral services for the pastor of the Logtown Baptist Church have been set for this weekend in Monroe and Eudora, Arkansas. Services for the Reverend James Handie, Sr. will be held at the Greater Antioch Baptist Church Friday, January 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. Rev. Handie died on January 6,...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested, charged with battery

A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
MONROE, LA
monroefreepress.com

Funeral Tuesday for hit-and-run victim Corkey Williams, 39

Family members are still grieving over the death of Wossman High School graduate Corkey Williams last month. A funeral service will be held for him Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Greater Free Gift Baptist Church. Williams, 39, had just recently celebrated his birthday when his life was taken following...
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Charges filed in vandalism incident at La. university; suspect identified

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also […]
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall

Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trespasser arrested at GSU

A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested in the Grambling State University dining hall Saturday after being repeatedly told he was barred from the premises. GSU police responded to the McCall Dining Hall where the manager reported a man who was not supposed to be there refused to leave. James Williams, 31, had been advised by GSU officers on January 6 that he was not to return to the dining hall because of his disruptive behavior.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm

UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
RUSTON, LA

