Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
pullmanradio.com
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday
The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Man Charged in 'Negligence' Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man's 2-year-old son were locked in the children's bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water. Ryan J. Beamis made his...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
vincennespbs.org
Shots fired in Washington on Sunday
Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
KREM
Why insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection
SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
FBI warns of trending crime
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.
Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
KXLY
Law enforcement responds to online threat made towards North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement responded to North Pines Middle School on Monday after a potential threat to safety was made on social media, the school said. The Central Valley School District’s director of school safety was made aware of the threat, and law enforcement was called to North Pines.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho
Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police arrest man accused of manslaughter in death of 14-month-old baby in 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police have arrested a man accused in the death of his 14-month-old baby in 2021, according to court documents filed in the Spokane County District Court. Ryan J. Beamis, 27, will appear in court Friday on charges of second-degree manslaughter. On July 3, 2021, at...
Chronicle
Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement
Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
KREM
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
