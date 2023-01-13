ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

pullmanradio.com

Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday

The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA
vincennespbs.org

Shots fired in Washington on Sunday

Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Why insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts

SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection

SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
SPOKANE, WA
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
Big Country News

Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter

SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
SPOKANE, WA
104.3 WOW Country

Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement

Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
KNOXVILLE, TN

