Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
Bay Net
CSM Early College Expands To All 7 Charles County High Schools For Rising Juniors, Seniors
LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Early College partnership with Charles County public schools will expand to include all seven high schools in the next academic year and will include rising juniors, as well as rising seniors. The tuition-free program for the 2023-24 academic year offers an opportunity for high schoolers to experience being a full-time college student, save money and complete college credits while still in high school.
