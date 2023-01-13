LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Early College partnership with Charles County public schools will expand to include all seven high schools in the next academic year and will include rising juniors, as well as rising seniors. The tuition-free program for the 2023-24 academic year offers an opportunity for high schoolers to experience being a full-time college student, save money and complete college credits while still in high school.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO