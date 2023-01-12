Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
MLK Day Parade in Monroe
If you are south of I-20 on Highway 80, stop at the little shop next to Calhoun Middle School, it will surprise you. You can grab a hot lunch or something to take home and cook for yourself or your family.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trespasser arrested at GSU
A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested in the Grambling State University dining hall Saturday after being repeatedly told he was barred from the premises. GSU police responded to the McCall Dining Hall where the manager reported a man who was not supposed to be there refused to leave. James Williams, 31, had been advised by GSU officers on January 6 that he was not to return to the dining hall because of his disruptive behavior.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Farmerville officer injured in accident
A Farmerville police officer was injured Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a previous crash. Officers were working at the scene of a crash on La. Highway 33 in front of D’Arbonne Woods Charter School about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The officer who was injured was assisting with traffic control when a vehicle traveling southbound on La. 33 struck him.
City of Monroe and Americorp host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Resource fair
MONROE La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe along with Americorp hosted a youth resource fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. The event featured local businesses, local leaders and more. Participants were able to learn about finances, employment opportunities, and summer jobs. The youth were also able to put what they envisioned […]
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
monroefreepress.com
Monroe mourns death of Civil Rights Icon, Frances Pierce Reddix
***She helped organize campaigns to desegregate City Schools, ULM, and public facilities in Monroe. ***Invited Martin Luther King to speak in Monroe in 1965. ***Was an activist, strategist, and architect of the Civil Rights movement in Monroe. The Grand lady of the Civil Rights movement in Monroe, Frances Pierce Reddix,...
KSLA
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building. Louisiana Tech University Police has identified LaTech student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, as a suspect. The Dec. 31 incident involved a firearm being discharged, damaging...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man wanted in Marion armed robbery
A 24-year-old Ruston man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Marion on January 2. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Ali Abdulla Mohamed Maria Saleh of Ruston for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On January...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested, charged with battery
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Recent Shooting
Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in El Dorado, jackpot at $416 million
One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
ktalnews.com
Ringgold home fire: woman who died on Saturday may have used oven as heater
RINGGOLD, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman in Ringgold on Saturday night. Bienville Parish Fire Districts #4 and #5 responded to a mobile home fire in the 2100 block of Washington Street around 8:45 p.m., where they located the body of a female victim in the home. Identification and cause of death are still pending an autopsy by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Kidnapper and victim stopped in Lincoln Parish
A man suspected in a possible kidnapping in Rhode Island was apprehended as he passed through Lincoln Parish Tuesday. Tuesday night the Rhode Island State Police contacted the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible kidnapping. Authorities said a woman’s parents were concerned for her and believed she may have been kidnapped by her estranged husband. State Police were pinging her phone traveling on Interstate 20 in Lincoln Parish.
Louisiana man accused of robbing convenience store workers at gunpoint
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified […]
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Monroe, LA
Whether searching for a budget-friendly getaway to the great outdoors or a family-friendly and budget-friendly vacation, visit Monroe, Louisiana. As the parish capital of Ouachita Parish, Monroe is the eighth-largest city in Louisiana. The James Monroe, a paddle-wheeler that made the first successful trip up the Ouachita River from the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
Comments / 0