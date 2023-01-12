Sheriff: Florida man accidentally shoots himself in leg during burglary attempt

A Florida man accused of breaking into a vehicle accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun during the burglary, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McCall, 28, of Crestview, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office said that a woman in Crestview called deputies on Jan. 4 to report a man was outside her home, claiming to be shot, WEAR-TV reported. McCall, who was discovered with a gunshot wound to his leg, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the television station.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed several residential surveillance cameras had allegedly caught McCall on video committing a series of vehicle and home burglaries, the news release stated.

One homeowner claimed she discovered someone had broken into her vehicle and had taken her purse, the sheriff’s office said. While watching a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage, the woman claimed she saw McCall on video wearing her white Sperry boots, which had been in her garage.

McCall had been out on bail for two burglaries at the time of the alleged thefts, the sheriff’s office said. He was also on felony probation for theft of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCall has been convicted of 13 felonies since 2012. Those include six for burglary, four for grand theft and one for grand theft of a firearm.

©2022 Cox Media Group