Is Jeff Scott headed back to Clemson?

Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider Thursday that Scott is returning to Clemson and rejoining the Tigers’ staff, though it obviously won’t be in the offensive coordinator role with the Tigers expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position.

Scott’s return would certainly be a boost to recruiting for the Tigers even if he is not an on-field assistant. We do not have confirmation on his exact role or timing of his return at this point.

“Jeff Scott was the best recruiter on that staff,” another college coach recently told The Clemson Insider. “It is a lot harder to recruit at South Florida. When he is recruiting with that Paw on his chest, nobody is better.”

Scott was of course a longtime member of Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson before taking USF’s head coaching job ahead of the 2020 season. He was relieved of his duties there in November after three seasons with the Bulls.

Scott spent 12 seasons on Swinney’s staff, including the last five as the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator.

A Florida native, Scott, who also played his college football at Clemson, had a big impact on Clemson winning two national titles. In his five seasons serving as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, Clemson posted a 70-5 record and claimed five ACC championships.

Scott also played an important role in Clemson’s recruiting efforts as the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator from 2008-14. He was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award as one of the top assistant coaches in the nation.

Scott came to Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2008. He moved into full-time status when Tommy Bowden resigned at midseason and helped the Tigers to a top-25 ranking and the ACC Atlantic Division title in his first full season as an assistant coach in 2009.

