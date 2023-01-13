ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

khqa.com

Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
LOUISIANA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
wlds.com

Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021

A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

Federal judge sentences Schulte to two more years in prison for PPP fraud

Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program. Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

QPS Foundation raise record-setting amount in annual campaign

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation ended their 2022 Dream Big Annual Campaign with a bang. The initial goal of the campaign was set at $200,000. However, supporters went above and beyond. The campaign raised a record-breaking $321,078 in donations and pledges which exceeded last year's...
QUINCY, IL

