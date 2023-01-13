Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver prepares snowplows for stormDavid HeitzDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address
A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address. A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake....
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Denver from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Weather tonight:...
KDVR.com
Gas prices on the rise in Denver
While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near...
KDVR.com
Truck, trailer, 2 pigs stolen
A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. Denver weather:...
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
KDVR.com
Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver
Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New driver’s education bill from the capitol.
KDVR.com
Need to travel during snowstorm? Have this in your car
DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Major...
KDVR.com
12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home
Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
KDVR.com
Colorado is 1 of best states for sports betting
Sportsbook review: Colorado is one of the best states for sports betting, Carly Moore reports. Sportsbook review: Colorado is one of the best states for sports betting, Carly Moore reports. New driver’s education bill from the capitol. A new bill would require those under 18 to complete driver's education...
Man pleads for return of stolen truck used to plow church lots
Mike Wickersheim stands to lose thousands of dollars over the next 72 hours unless his snow plow truck is returned.
KDVR.com
Law enforcement deaths rising
Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and...
KDVR.com
Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night
Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reports. Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday …. Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reports. New driver’s education bill from the capitol. A new bill would...
KDVR.com
Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions for MLK Jr. weekend
After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during the busy holiday weekend. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions …. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during...
