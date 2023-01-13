ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address

A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address. A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Denver from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Weather tonight:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Gas prices on the rise in Denver

While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Truck, trailer, 2 pigs stolen

A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. Denver weather:...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver

Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New driver’s education bill from the capitol.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Need to travel during snowstorm? Have this in your car

DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Major...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home

Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado is 1 of best states for sports betting

Sportsbook review: Colorado is one of the best states for sports betting, Carly Moore reports. Sportsbook review: Colorado is one of the best states for sports betting, Carly Moore reports. New driver’s education bill from the capitol. A new bill would require those under 18 to complete driver's education...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Law enforcement deaths rising

Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night

Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reports. Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday …. Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reports. New driver’s education bill from the capitol. A new bill would...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions for MLK Jr. weekend

After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during the busy holiday weekend. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions …. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy