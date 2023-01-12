ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals seek interview with Ravens exec for GM job

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals were expected to cast a wide net to find a new general manager, replacing Steve Keim after he stepped down for health reasons after 10 years in the position.

The latest candidate is Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Hortiz, who was a candidate last offseason for the general manager positions of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

Hortiz has been with Baltimore for 25 years. The last four seasons have been in his current position, overseeing college and pro scouting and being one of the team’s chief personnel evaluators.

From 2009-2018, he was the director of college scouting. He was a national scout before that and started as an intern.

