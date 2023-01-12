ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals, others request to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are building a list of head coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury, whom they fired this past Monday. The names of some candidates are beginning to emerge.

One comes from within the division.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the Cardinals are one of four teams who have requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers are the other teams who have requested an interview.

Ryans has not been coaching long. After his playing career ended after 2015, he joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. He was inside linebackers coach the next three seasons and has been defensive coordinator for two years.

The 49ers had the league’s No. 1 defense this season.

