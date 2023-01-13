Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Harbaugh's Clock Management in Ravens’ Playoff Loss Draws Scrutiny
Time is wasting, time is walking, time ain't no friend of NFL coaches. The MVP of Sunday's NFL playoff tripleheader may have been the concept of time. Mere hours after the laws of physics flummoxed Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Ravens coach John Harbaugh fell under a similar spell. Twice with under a minute remaining and the clock running in a game it trailed 24–17, Baltimore huddled. Even more egregiously, the Ravens left two timeouts on the board until there were eight seconds left, when they used one with the clock already stopped before Tyler Huntley’s desperation heave fell to the Cincinnati turf as time expired.
2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: Times, Dates, Opponents, TV Info
The Bengals’ win over the Ravens solidified the matchups for next week’s divisional round. View the original article to see embedded media. With the Bengals’ win over the Ravens in the books, the times and locations for next week’s divisional round have been set ahead of the final matchup of the wild-card round.
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo...
Tickets for possible Atlanta AFC title game to go on sale
Tickets for a possible AFC Championship Game matchup between the Chiefs and Bills will go on sale starting Wednesday.
NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills
Miami blew a golden opportunity to keep a potential go-ahead drive alive on fourth-and-one. Late in their AFC wild-card showdown against the Bills, the Dolphins faced fourth-and-one on their own 48-yard line. Buffalo clung to a 34–31 lead, as the Bills had been unable to shake unheralded quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Report: Three Main Candidates Emerge for Broncos’ HC Job
Denver is reportedly going after some big names. Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have emerged as the main coaching candidates the Broncos are considering, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Each candidate is coming from a completely different background...
Texans Rack Up Obscene Bill at Rookie Dinner
It was an expensive night for rookie guard Kenyon Green. View the original article to see embedded media. An age-old tradition in the NFL (for better or worse) is the annual rookie dinner, in which the veterans go out and eat a lavish meal with a rookie and make the new guy pick up the tab.
Maurice Jones-Drew Predicted Jaguars’ Comeback Over Chargers
Jacksonville trailed Los Angeles by 20 points at halftime. When the Chargers led the Jaguars 27–7 at halftime on Saturday night, not many people believed Jacksonville would be able to come back and win. However, NFL GameDay’s Maurice Jones-Drew, who played for Jacksonville for the majority of his career,...
Grizzlies win 9th straight, Morant dunks over Jalen Smith
INDIANAPOLIS – Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane […]
