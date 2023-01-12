ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMFA Classical names George Preston as new CEO

Austin non-profit radio station KMFA Classical 89.5 has named George Preston as its new CEO, the organization’s board of trustees announced today. Preston, who is currently VP of Radio and General Manager at WFMT, Chicago, will take the helm at the end of January. He replaces the much-admired Ann Hume Wilson who is retiring after leading KMFA for the past 10 years and heading up a $10.5 million capital campaign for a new building.
With renovation complete, the O. Henry Museum re-opens

After a renovation that extended nearly two years, the O.Henry Museum will re-open Jan. 4, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced. The 19th-century house at 409 East Fifth Street honors the life and literary legacy of William Sydney Porter (1862-1910), otherwise known as “O. Henry,” a name he made up to mask his identity while he was serving time in prison for embezzlement. Porter earned wide acclaim for the short stories he wrote in prison including “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Ransom of Red Chief” and “The Cop and the Anthem.”
The Line-up: Ten exhibitions to see in January

VLM (Virginia L. Montgomery) Exhibition continues through July 9. Blanton Museum of Art, blantonmuseum.org/vlm. VLM (Virginia L. Montgomery) describes herself as an artist who “thinks in symbols.” For over a decade, she has worked as a graphic facilitator for conferences or talks by expert speakers, distilling ideas into words and pictures on giant white boards so that the audience can better absorb the content. In her artistic practice, VLM similarly choreographs symbols and sounds in short dreamlike videos filled with recurrent motifs: dripping honey, butterflies, moths, disembodied long, blond ponytails, and ASMR-like soundtracks of sound recordings of Texas thunderstorms, wind chimes, and dripping water. The videos on view in the Blanton’s Film and Video Gallery are part of the museum’s exhibition “Day Jobs.”
The Line-up: Eight performances to start off 2023

New dance, theater and music to start off the new year. 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 10 and 13, CrashBox, 5305 Bolm Road, lineuponlinepercussion.org. Line Upon Line Percussion brings composers from both coasts, Berlin and Mexico City to debut new music in three different concerts. FronteraFest. Jan. 17-Feb. 18, Hyde Park...
Seven performance highlights of 2022

If the dance works, operas, and plays in this list have one thing in common, it’s that they all skillfully balance the subtle and the spectacular. Presented in just the past six months, they are proof that as the arts in Austin continue to return to normalcy, they do so bolstered by no shortage of talent or creativity.
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

