Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Crock-Pot - Beef and Broccoli 🥦
This is probably one of my spouses favorite meals. They ask for it on a weekly basis, in fact we rarely get Chinese take out anymore because this is so dang easy to make and everyone in the family gobbles it up. The crock pot really is the MVP - it does an amazing job of cooking the chuck roast. The sauce is to die for, rich with a lot of depth and the beef literally melts in your mouth (thanks MVP!). Spoon this over some jasmine or brown rice and you too will be throwing out all those Chinese menus!
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch
A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
