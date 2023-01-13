Read full article on original website
Related
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
msn.com
The US is getting Ukraine ready for a more aggressive war with Russia, training it for tank battles and other large-scale combat
Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
msn.com
CIA director secretly met with Zelenskyy before invasion to reveal Russian plot to kill him as he pushed back on US intelligence, book says
CIA Director Bill Burns met with Zelenskyy on a secret trip ahead of the Russian invasion last year. Burns warned Zelenskyy about Russian assassination plots at a time when Zelenskyy cast doubt on US intel. The details of the Kyiv meeting are laid out in Chris Whipple's forthcoming book on...
msn.com
NATO allies 'shattered' Germany's 'excuse' not to send tanks to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing pressure at home and abroad to grant Ukraine access to German-made main battle tanks following the United Kingdom’s decision to provide a squadron of Challenger IIs. “I think it becomes more and more untenable to say we will block this,” Germany’s Reinhard Butikofer,...
msn.com
The Kremlin gave a defiant response to Ukraine getting its first Western tanks, saying they 'will burn like the rest'
The UK government confirmed over the weekend that it would be sending heavy tanks to Kyiv, making it the first Western power to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks. But the Kremlin has responded harshly, saying the tanks will "burn" on the battlefield, Reuters reported. When asked about the British...
msn.com
Bloody Bakhmut siege poses risks for Ukraine
Ukraine faces difficult choices about how much deeper its military should get drawn into a protracted fight over the besieged city of Bakhmut, as Kyiv prepares for a new counteroffensive elsewhere on the front that requires conserving weapons, ammunition and experienced fighters. Russia has escalated its assault in the area...
msn.com
Russia to Boost Troops in West, Expanding Army to 1.5 Million People
(Bloomberg) -- Russia will create new commands near Europe as it expands its military to 1.5 million people amid deepening tensions with the US and its allies over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from Bloomberg. Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’. New structures...
msn.com
Monday, January 16. Russia’s War On Ukraine: Daily News And Information From Ukraine
Dispatches from Ukraine. Day 327. As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes gathers information and provides updates on the situation. By Daria Dzysiuk. Regional. Kherson. City was under artillery fire on the morning of January 16, governor Yaroslav...
Comments / 0