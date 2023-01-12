Cody Rhodes is getting for his WWE in-ring return by training with some of NXT’s best wrestlers to help him prepare for when he is able to compete again. The return of Cody Rhodes should be one of the most anticipated stories in WWE this year. After all, Cody’s return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was a massive story since he spent six years away from the company as a founding member of All Elite Wrestling that also spent time working for Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor as well.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO