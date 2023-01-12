Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE SmackDown live results: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Plus, Gunther defends the Intercontinental title against Braun Strowman.
411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 13, 2023
Welcome to ewrestlingnews.com and the live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. SmackDown is coming at you live from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tonight we see the WWE InterContinental Champion Gunther defend against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will go one on one with Sami Zayn on the road to his Royal Rumble match with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Be sure to refresh the page for ongoing results. Also, join our comment section below to engage with our community.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Want WWE Sale To Get Rid Of Vince McMahon As Majority Shareholder
WWE is currently in a state of change once again as Vince McMahon’s return caused a big change in management. Mr. McMahon turned everything upside down, coming out of retirement to reclaim his seat as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. However, it appears that his family members endorsed his decision to sell the company for their own reasons.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
nodq.com
Kofi Kingston addresses the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors
During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked about the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors…. “I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal
Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.
