jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley
HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
Garner High School teacher dies 'unexpectedly'
Matt Price, the principal of Garner Magnet High School told students and families that a teacher died Monday night.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man injured in Pinehurst house fire
A house fire in Pinehurst Saturday left one man with burns to his hands. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, near Pinehurst No. 6, just after 9 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the home had flames and heavy smoke.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
wpde.com
4 women accused of striking employee, stealing from Bath and Body Works in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for four women following an incident Wednesday night at the Bath and Body Works on Scotland Crossing Drive in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said three of the four women placed candles and body washes...
Illegal gambling machines seized
LAUREL HILL — A search of an internet café led to the finding of illegal gambling machines and an arrest. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had gotten multiple complaints about Joe’s Creek Internet Café and on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a search led to the location of 12 illegal machines at the business.
North Carolina man guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
WITN
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
