Cumberland County, NC

jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 13

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
LAURINBURG, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student

A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in Pinehurst house fire

A house fire in Pinehurst Saturday left one man with burns to his hands. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, near Pinehurst No. 6, just after 9 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the home had flames and heavy smoke.
PINEHURST, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Illegal gambling machines seized

LAUREL HILL — A search of an internet café led to the finding of illegal gambling machines and an arrest. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had gotten multiple complaints about Joe’s Creek Internet Café and on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a search led to the location of 12 illegal machines at the business.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC

