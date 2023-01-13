A new report has indicated whether or not a potential WrestleMania match for The Rock will be helped or hindered by Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Vince McMahon shook the wrestling world yet again in the first week of 2023 when he returned to WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the Executive Chairman. Despite his new role, the message from WWE is that Triple H is still in charge of creative but there is said to be a feeling that a return to television for McMahon could be coming sooner rather than later.

1 DAY AGO