More classified documents found at Biden's home by lawyers
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of...
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks as the U.S. administration looks to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Tuesday's wide-ranging talks are also expected to cover the countries' efforts to...
Turkey's top diplomat to travel to US amid troubled ties
ANKARA, TURKEY — Turkey and the United States will aim to smooth out a series of disagreements between the NATO allies when the Turkish foreign minister visits Washington this week. But expectations that outstanding issues can be resolved are low. Mevlut Cavusoglu departs on Tuesday for a meeting on...
Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
World Food Program chief Somali famine slowed, not avoided
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program says support from donors like the United States and Germany have allowed it to postpone — though not entirely avert — famine in Somalia but stressed that “we’re not out of this yet.”
Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said Tuesday that it wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group. Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of...
Yellen to meet with Chinese finance minister in Switzerland
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss economic developments between the two nations. The Zurich talks will be a follow-up to the November meeting between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping on the...
Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children
KYIV, UKRAINE — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 44, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war's deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location.
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
DNIPRO, UKRAINE — Ukrainian emergency crews on Monday sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war's deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble. Authorities said...
Scandal-hit EU political group starts damage limitation work
BRUSSELS — The major center-left political group embroiled in a corruption scandal at the European Parliament will seek this week to insulate itself from more fallout in the cash-for-influence affair linked to Qatar and Morocco as Belgian justice authorities target its members. At the parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg,...
China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop
BEIJING — China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official...
Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest
BERLIN — The last two climate activists holed up beneath a German village due to be destroyed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine left the site on Monday. The activists — identified only by their nicknames “Pinky” and “Brain” — had remained inside a self-dug tunnel for days in a bid to prevent heavy equipment from being brought in to bulldoze the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne.
Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says
LONDON — People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman. Released late Sunday to coincide with the...
