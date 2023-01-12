ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WRAL News

More classified documents found at Biden's home by lawyers

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of...
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
WRAL News

Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks as the U.S. administration looks to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Tuesday's wide-ranging talks are also expected to cover the countries' efforts to...
WRAL News

Turkey's top diplomat to travel to US amid troubled ties

ANKARA, TURKEY — Turkey and the United States will aim to smooth out a series of disagreements between the NATO allies when the Turkish foreign minister visits Washington this week. But expectations that outstanding issues can be resolved are low. Mevlut Cavusoglu departs on Tuesday for a meeting on...
WRAL News

Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
WRAL News

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said Tuesday that it wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group. Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of...
WRAL News

Yellen to meet with Chinese finance minister in Switzerland

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss economic developments between the two nations. The Zurich talks will be a follow-up to the November meeting between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping on the...
WRAL News

Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children

KYIV, UKRAINE — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 44, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war's deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location.
WRAL News

Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war

DNIPRO, UKRAINE — Ukrainian emergency crews on Monday sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war's deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble. Authorities said...
WRAL News

Scandal-hit EU political group starts damage limitation work

BRUSSELS — The major center-left political group embroiled in a corruption scandal at the European Parliament will seek this week to insulate itself from more fallout in the cash-for-influence affair linked to Qatar and Morocco as Belgian justice authorities target its members. At the parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg,...
WRAL News

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

BEIJING — China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged, official figures showed Tuesday, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official...
WRAL News

Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest

BERLIN — The last two climate activists holed up beneath a German village due to be destroyed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine left the site on Monday. The activists — identified only by their nicknames “Pinky” and “Brain” — had remained inside a self-dug tunnel for days in a bid to prevent heavy equipment from being brought in to bulldoze the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne.
WRAL News

Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says

LONDON — People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman. Released late Sunday to coincide with the...
WRAL News

WRAL News

