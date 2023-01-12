Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Damson Idris Responds To ‘Miserable People’ Trolling Him Since Going Public With Lori Harvey Relationship
Damson Idris was clearly very excited to go public with his new relationship, but fans can't help but troll him for not knowing how to act.
Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83
Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said. “[He was] a warm-hearted and generous man, full of energy, whose family was a large part of his life as both a husband, father and grandfather,” the statement continued. “Piers’ other great passion was as a campaigner of the rights of...
Top 10 Songs by Celine Dion
Celine Dion is one of the most incomparable vocalists of all time. Her decades-long career has produced more timeless hits than most artists dream of. Powerful tracks like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All by Myself” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” are all testaments to Dion’s strength as both a vocalist and a performer.
