Parade Planned to Honor Historic Pinole Valley High School Football Season

A parade is being planned to celebrate the Pinole Valley High School football team’s historic championship season, Principal Kibby Kleiman said. School officials are considering holding the parade on Feb. 4, 2023, although an official date has not yet been confirmed. The parade will start at the Pinole Valley...
City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project

Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water

KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. VIDEO: Burglars caught stealing bikes from Corte …. KRON4 obtained video from the incident on Jan. 14. Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new …
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
From the bottom: Interview with Lewi Bo

Lewi Bo, aka LB Stay Keyed, is an independent rap artist from the trenches of Campbell Village in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland, California. I remember riding the AC Transit and seeing advertisement artwork on the bus stops everywhere I went. His marketing and promotion hustle is impeccable.
Sole Purpose: Walnut Creek’s Bottom Bunk Sneaker House

Jordans. Dunks. Yeezys. Retros. Grails. The sneaker industry has its own language, as do the sneakerheads who power much of the billion-dollar market. And we’re not just talking about the latest Nike Air Max sneaker drop at Foot Locker; the resale industry, which includes buyers who pick up coveted kicks at retail prices and resell them for hundreds of dollars more than what they paid, is booming too. In fact, a study by Cowen estimates that the resale sneaker industry could generate up to $30 billion by 2030.
BART to Launch East Bay Track Projects, Enhance Reliability

Bay Area Rapid Transit's Yellow Line in the East Bay will be the focus of significant trackway repairs come February. During the long President’s Day weekend from Feb. 18-20, 2023, BART will have crews working to replace 7,500 feet of worn rail between the Rockridge and Lafayette stations. The yellow line is BART’s busiest line, according to the agency.
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
Sam Liccardo: The New York Times Interview

As the new year began, California’s third-biggest city got a new mayor. Matt Mahan took the helm in San Jose on Jan. 1, vowing to curb homelessness, reduce crime and make the city more affordable. The former San Jose councilman won the mayoral election in November with 51.3% of the vote and succeeded Sam Liccardo, who couldn’t run again because of term limits.
